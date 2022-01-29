UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

