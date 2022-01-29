UBS Group Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

