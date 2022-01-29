UBS Group Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.