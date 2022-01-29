UBS Group Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.64.

TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

