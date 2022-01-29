U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USEG stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

