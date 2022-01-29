Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Tuya has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 33.8% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tuya by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

