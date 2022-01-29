Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 312,181 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 723,508 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

