Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.56.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

