Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

