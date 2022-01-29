TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.32) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TTGPF stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

