Tsai Capital Corp Purchases 101 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,384.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.