Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of PII opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Polaris by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.