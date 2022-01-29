Truist Financial Raises Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $85.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.