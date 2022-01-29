Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,694 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

