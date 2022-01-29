Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,262 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.76 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

