Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 83.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 467.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $795.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

