Truist Financial Corp Has $199,000 Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

AKTS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

