Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

