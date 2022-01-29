Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

