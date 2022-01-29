Truist Financial Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Truist Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.17. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

