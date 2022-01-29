Truist Financial Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

