True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $547.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

