Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.17) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.32).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.89).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

