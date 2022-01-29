Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 165394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.25.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.