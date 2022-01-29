Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Shares Down 8.8%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.56. 31,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 918,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREB. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

