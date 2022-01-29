TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $19.05 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

