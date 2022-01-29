TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TSYHY opened at $19.05 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
