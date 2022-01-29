Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,677 shares of company stock worth $8,582,820 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

