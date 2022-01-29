Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Up 0.2%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.18. 2,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

