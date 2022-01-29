Trainline’s (TNLIF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.