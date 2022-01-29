Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on March 8th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

