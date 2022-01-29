Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 296.6% from the December 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,322.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Towngas China has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

