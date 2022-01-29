Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 296.6% from the December 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,322.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Towngas China has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About Towngas China
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.