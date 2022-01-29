TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $778,429.80 and $102,174.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.29 or 1.00198494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00077870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00511914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

