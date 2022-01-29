TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.80

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.81 ($0.08), with a volume of 22404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.27.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

