TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.74).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.38. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

