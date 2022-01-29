Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $14,595.78 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $14,595.78 and approximately $32.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,761.49 or 1.00090015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00078513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00487204 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

