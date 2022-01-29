The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RMR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

