The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $153,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 830,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 632,478 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,322,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

