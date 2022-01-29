The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.