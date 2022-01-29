The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $1,629,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

