The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,740 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $97,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $604.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $537.84 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

