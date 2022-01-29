The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.62 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,587 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $71,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

