The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 561,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $81,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.