The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $68,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

CME Group stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average is $213.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

