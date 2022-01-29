The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exelon were worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.