The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 51,891 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $77,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

