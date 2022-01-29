The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 307,768 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $60,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.