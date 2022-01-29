The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $293,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.