The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.