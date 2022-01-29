The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 159.6% in January

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 957,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

