The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 159.6% in January

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 957,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Graystone
