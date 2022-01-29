The Goldman Sachs Group Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $238.55 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.23 and a 200-day moving average of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

